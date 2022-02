198 people killed so far

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said on Telegram, "The missile attack was carried out on the Vasilkovskaya oil depot of the KLO company. Rescuers have already left for the scene of the tragedy. Most likely, there were no casualties. It will burn for a long time. The environmental damage will be colossal."

For the fourth day in a row, 198 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian health ministry, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate.

(Photograph:AFP)