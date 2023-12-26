In Pics | Christmas celebration around the world

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 04:15 AM IST

Giant Christmas trees adorned with lights, tinsel and gift boxes, a glimpse into how the world celebrated Christmas 2023.

Pakistan Christmas celebrations

A cross is pictured at a rehabilitated Presbyterian Church, months after attacks over alleged blasphemy, on a Christmas Day in Jaranwala on December 25, 2023. More than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were vandalised in an hours-long riot in Jaranwala in Punjab province on August 16, 2023, after allegations that a Koran had been desecrated spread through the city.

(Photograph: AFP )

India Christmas celebration

A couple takes pictures at the Methodist Church Maninagar on Christmas Day celebrations in Ahmedabad on December 25, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdal

Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Queen Camilla (2L) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (6R), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (5R), Britain's Prince George of Wales (4R), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (3R), Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (2R) and Mia Tindall (R) arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Croatia Christmas celebration

Actors dressed in costumes play the birth of Jesus Christ for spectators in the centre of Zagreb on December 25, 2023. All those who act in this performance are members of the Cenacolo Community.

(Photograph: AFP )

Thailand Christmas celebration

People watch dancers during a Christmas performance in front of the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on December 25, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Brazil Christmas celebration

A mannequin depicting Santa Claus wearing a military vest and with a toy gun is seen in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 25, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

France Christmas celebration

Visitors enjoy attractions during a Christmas fair at the Jardin des Tuileries garden in central Paris on December 25, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )