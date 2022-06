The Tiangong space station

This mission will also oversee the arrival of two other modules of Tiangong. The module named Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens") will be launched in July and Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens") will arrive in October. Wentian and Mengtian are likely to attach on either side of Tianhe to form a T-shaped orbiting outpost.

(Photograph:Twitter)