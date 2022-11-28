In Pics | China’s strict ‘zero-Covid’ restrictions spark protests; other countries join in solidarity

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

In a “rare outpouring” of anger, over the weekend Chinese people have taken to the streets in protest of the country’s strict zero-Covid policy. Meanwhile, China continues to report record-high COVID-19 cases, with 39,791 new Covid cases on November 26, said the National Health Commission in Beijing. On the other hand, demonstrations calling for the end of the over two years of lockdowns, restrictions, and daily Covid tests are on the rise, across major cities including Shanghai and Beijing. Reports suggest that the deadly fire in a high-rise building in China’s Xinjiang region last week acted as a catalyst for the mounting anger. The incident led to the death of at least 10 people following which many alleged that the partial lockdown that the building was under at the time led to the obstruction of escape and rescue operations.



The symbolic white sheet of paper

In a country where protests and dissent are not tolerated by the authorities, a sheet of white or blank paper has become a symbol of defiance against China’s COVID-19 restrictions as seen in several videos and images of the protests. Reportedly, it is a tactic partly used to evade censorship or arrest. “The white paper represent everything we want to say but cannot say,” said Johnny, 26-year-old protester to Reuters.



(Photograph: )

'Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping' chanted in Shanghai

The protests in the country’s financial hub have been going on for nearly three days with videos posted on social media showing one large group reportedly chanting “Down with the Chinese Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping”, in a rare protest against China’s leadership.



(Photograph: )

Beijing, China

The image shows police officers standing guard as people protest COVID-19 restrictions and hold a vigil to commemorate the victims of the building fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region which many say has led to led to widespread public anger.

(Photograph: )

Demonstrators and police clash in Shanghai

In the wake of building fire in Urumqi protestors took to the streets in China's financial hub, Shanghai, where demonstrators and police clashed on November 27, 2022, where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place the night before.

(Photograph: )

Protestors in Shanghai

Hundreds across Shanghai took to the streets to protest China's zero Covid policy, on November 27, 2022.

(Photograph: )

Demonstrator in Shanghai detained by the police

A screenshot of a video by AFP shows police detaining a person on Shanghai's Wulumuqi Road (named after Urumqi), on November 28, 2022.

(Photograph: )

Students on campuses across China protest against COVID-19 curbs

Over the weekend several images and videos showed students protests in campuses including Peking University in Beijing and Nanjing Communications University. The image is a screenshot of a video procured by Reuters showing the demonstrations at the Tsinghua University in Beijing on November 27, 2022.

(Photograph: )

China reports record high COVID-19 cases

These protests are held as China continues to report record-high number of COVID-19 cases in the country. On Sunday, the National Health Commission said they recorded nearly 40,000 new cases when compared to the 35,183 new cases reported the day prior. Image shows an epidemic prevention worker in a protective suit sleeping outside an residential building in Beijing.

(Photograph: )

A small group of protesters near the Chinese embassy in Tokyo

A small group of protesters were seen holding up a white sheets of papers directly across the street from the Chinese embassy in Japan on November 28, 2022 in support of the demonstrations across China.

(Photograph: )

Students in Hong Kong show solidarity with protestors in China

The image taken at the Chinese University of Hong Kong shows students lighting candles in solidarity with the protests happening in China over the COVID-19 restrictions.

(Photograph: )

Members of Chinese community in Australia hold a vigil

Members of the local Chinese community in Melbourne, Australia held placards at a vigil in support of the ongoing protests in China against the zero-Covid restrictions on November 28, 2022.

(Photograph: )