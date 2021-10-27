In Pics| China's rich list: Jack Ma drops, TikTok founder moves up

Zhang Yiming

Zhang Yiming, CEO of ByteDance (which owns TikTok), tripled his wealth to move up 28 positions to second with $52.8bn.

ByteDance doubled its revenues last year and reached 1.9 billion monthly active users with 110,000 employees. Zhang announced this year that he would step down as CEO, a role that was taken over by his co-founder Liang Rubo.

