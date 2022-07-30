In Pics: China's most powerful space rocket to crash into Earth on Sunday

Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 01:13 PM(IST)

Debris of a large, newly launched China's most powerful rocket—Long March 5B— is expected to re-enter Earth on coming Sunday weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry the Beijing government said on Wednesday would be closely tracked but poses little risk to anyone on the ground.

The rocket was launched from Hainan province in order to deliver the solar-powered Wentian experiment module to China's Tiangong Space Station.

Long March 5B is large in size, measuring 176 feet tall, and weighing over 23 tons. Not all of the rocket will burn upon re-entry, with chunks being due to crash to Earth.

China's most powerful space rocket

The 25-ton Long March 5B rocket was launched into the orbit on Sunday (July 24) to deliver a laboratory module to for China's under-construction Tiangong space station. It was the the third flight of China's most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.

Rocket debris might hit populated area

China on Wednesday said that the rocket's re-entry would pose little risk to anyone on the ground as it would most likely land in the sea. But, there is a possibility that the debris of the rocket might strike a populated area, as happened in May 2020 when properties in Ivory Coast were damaged.

(Representational photo) Rocket might fall somewhere in Pacific Ocean

The rocket parts will impact Earth at a location with a latitude between New York City in the north end and New Zealand in the south, on Saturday, July 30, at 7:24 p.m. UTC time (3:24 p.m. EST) according to the Aerospace Corporation, which has been tracking the debris. The measurement has an error margin of plus or minus seven hours.

Raining rocket debris

As the rocket body will disintegrate while plunging through the atmosphere, it is expected to cause rain debris over an area some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) long by about 70 km (44 miles) wide, independent U.S.-based analysts told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Representational image) China can be penalised

If rocket parts land on people or their property, China can be booked for damages. Under the 1972 Space Liability Convention treaty, the launching nation is liable for its rockets and any damage they cause.

Long March 5B has history of uncontrollable crashes

China's Long March 5B rockets have a history of making the world nervous. The rocket's core stages are hefty pieces of spacecraft, which makes it difficult to control while returning to Earth. 

In 2021, the core stage of the 5B-Y2 rocket plummeted into the Indian Ocean over the Maldives, which was also witnessed by members of the Australian Cricket Team. Prior to that, parts of the first 5B-Y1 rocket landed on villages in Cote d’Ivoire.

