In Pics: China's most powerful space rocket to crash into Earth on Sunday

Debris of a large, newly launched China's most powerful rocket—Long March 5B— is expected to re-enter Earth on coming Sunday weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry the Beijing government said on Wednesday would be closely tracked but poses little risk to anyone on the ground.

The rocket was launched from Hainan province in order to deliver the solar-powered Wentian experiment module to China's Tiangong Space Station.

Long March 5B is large in size, measuring 176 feet tall, and weighing over 23 tons. Not all of the rocket will burn upon re-entry, with chunks being due to crash to Earth.