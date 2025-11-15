/In Pics | Chilling visuals capture massive explosion in industrial area in Argentina

LOGIN
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 16:14 IST

According to media reports, the fire likely originated from one of the five factories that were engulfed in flames. 

Argentina explosion
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Argentina explosion

A massive explosion rocked the industrial area outside the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires on Friday (Nov 14), igniting fire in the Ezeiza city. According to officials, at least 22 people were injured in the incident.

Explosions and fire break out
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Explosions and fire break out

“The explosions and fire breaking out in the different factories are huge,” said Ezeiza mayor, Gaston Granados, as quoted by the AFP news agency. “We are trying to control (the fire) and extinguish it but have not been able to so far,” Granados said, adding that the cause of the explosion was not known.

Five factories struck by explosions
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Five factories struck by explosions

Several videos surfaced on social media, showing thick smoke rising and huge flames rising from the industrial area. As per local media reports, five factories were struck by explosions and a blaze.

‘A long fire’
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

‘A long fire’

The industrial area has several manufacturing companies making tyres, chemical products and other goods. “It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire,” said Fabian Garcia, civil defence director for Buenos Aires province.

Flight operations affected
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Flight operations affected

The smoke and fire also resulted in reduced visibility in the area, affecting flight operations at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, the major international airport in Argentina. Many flights were delayed or diverted due to poor weather visibility in the region following the blast.

Factories engulfed in flames
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Factories engulfed in flames

According to media reports, the fire likely originated from one of the five factories that were engulfed in flames. Granados told local media that one of the five was a chemical plant, where the warehouses caught fire. Another factory was a plastics plant.

Injured suffer burn injuries, wounds from glass shattering
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Injured suffer burn injuries, wounds from glass shattering

Most of those who were injured in the incident received minor to moderate burns and injuries from glass shattering, the local media reported. Meanwhile, firefighters are working to control the massive blaze in the city.

