Published: Jun 06, 2025, 12:34 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 12:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 6) inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge, built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.
1. Situated at a height of 359 meters
Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. After inspection, Prime Minister Modi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh inaugurated the bridge.
2. 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge
It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.
3. India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge
The Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation.
4. Vande Bharat train set to run on Chenab Bridge
Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours. The PM flagged off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar.
5. 272 km long project
The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.