LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics | Special features of Chenab Bridge, world’s highest railway arch bridge

In Pics | Special features of Chenab Bridge, world’s highest railway arch bridge

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 12:34 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 12:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 6) inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - Chenab Railway Bridge, built on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. 

1. Situated at a height of 359 meters
1 / 5

1. Situated at a height of 359 meters

Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. After inspection, Prime Minister Modi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitendra Singh inaugurated the bridge.
2. 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge
2 / 5

2. 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge

It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.
3. India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge

The Anji Bridge is India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain. The Prime Minister also dedicated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation.
4. Vande Bharat train set to run on Chenab Bridge
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Vande Bharat train set to run on Chenab Bridge

Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours. The PM flagged off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar.
5. 272 km long project
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

5. 272 km long project

The 272 km long project is built at Rs 43,780 crore and includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 km and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

Trending Photo

Studio Ghibli turns 40: My Neighbour Totoro to Princess Mononoke; top 5 films from the studio
6

Studio Ghibli turns 40: My Neighbour Totoro to Princess Mononoke; top 5 films from the studio

In Pics | Special features of Chenab Bridge, world’s highest railway arch bridge
5

In Pics | Special features of Chenab Bridge, world’s highest railway arch bridge

In pics | Trump and Musk’s ‘big beautiful’ bromance to breakup
6

In pics | Trump and Musk’s ‘big beautiful’ bromance to breakup

IPL 2025: Who earned what? Prize money for winners, runners up, orange cap, purple cap and more
9

IPL 2025: Who earned what? Prize money for winners, runners up, orange cap, purple cap and more

Watch guide: New movies and shows to watch this weekend - Thug Life, Bhool Chuk Maaf and more
7

Watch guide: New movies and shows to watch this weekend - Thug Life, Bhool Chuk Maaf and more