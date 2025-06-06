(Photograph: AFP )

4. Vande Bharat train set to run on Chenab Bridge

Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours. The PM flagged off the Vande Bharat Express today on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) from Katra to Srinagar.