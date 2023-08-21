In pics: Celebrities who have struggled with eating disorders - Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more

| Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Over the years, many celebrities have come out strongly about their eating disorders and opened up about their struggles. Jane Fonda was one of the first few celebrities, who talked about her fight with an eating disorder. And, later many A-listers came forward to share about their mental disorder. Here we have compiled a list of stars who have gotten candid about their struggles. Take a look -



Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda has never shied away from speaking her mind, and she was one of the first women to talk about her eating disorder. The veteran actress struggled with the disorder during her teens. "In my 20s, I was starting to be a movie actor," Fonda said. "I suffered from bulimia very, very bad. I led a secret life. I was very, very unhappy. I assumed I wouldn’t live past 30 ... I didn’t go out. I didn’t hardly date ’cause I was unhappy and I had this eating disorder."

(Photograph: Reuters )

lady gaga

Lady Gaga has gone through many ups and downs, and one of her struggles includes her fight with an eating disorder. In an interview, Gaga said that she had bulimia as a teenager. "I used to throw up all the time in high school. So I’m not that confident," she said."I wanted to be a skinny little ballerina but I was a voluptuous little Italian girl."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's struggle with her eating disorder is not hidden from the world. Diana talked about her eating disorder for the first time in Andrew Morton's book called Diana: Her True Story. "The bulimia started the week after we got engaged and would take nearly a decade to overcome," the princess said back then. "My husband [King Charles III] put his hand on my waistline and said: ‘Oh, a bit chubby here, aren’t we?’ and that triggered off something in me—and the Camilla thing."

(Photograph: AFP )

Elton John

Elton John's life has not been easy at all. The rock star had suffered from different addictions and disorders, and among many one of them was his eating disorder. "I was cocaine-addicted. I was an alcoholic. I had a sexual addiction. I was bulimic for six years," John told The Mirror in 2019. "It was all through being paranoid about my weight but not able to stop eating. So in the end I’d gorge, then make myself sick."

(Photograph: Instagram )

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff rose to fame as a child star. It may seem very happy from afar, but deep down, it was tough. Duff opened up about her anxieties when she was 17 years old and struggled with a "horrifying" eating disorder. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny.' It was horrifying," Duff said.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato's battle with bulimia was not an easy one, and over the years, the singer entered a treatment facility at the age of 18 to address her eating and other problems. ''I'd be lying if I said there weren't days where I just want to stay in bed all day because I'm ashamed of my body," she told People. "It's a struggle I'll probably have to deal with for the rest of my life. But I have so much life to live; I don't want to waste it."

(Photograph: Instagram )

Taylor Swift

Taylor struggled with the eating disorder for several years. In an interview with Variety, Swift said, "I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me – my relationship with food and all that over the years.''

(Photograph: AP )

Zayn Malik

In his autobiography, Zayn Malik opened up about his eating habits that developed during his last days in One Direction. He wrote, "Something I’ve never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder. It wasn’t as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that. I’d just go for days — sometimes two or three days straight – without eating anything at all. It got quite serious, although at the time I didn’t recognize it for what it was."

(Photograph: Zee News Network )