In pics | Celebrations begin in Argentina as World cup heroes land in Buenos Aires

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Argentina broke the 36 year World Cup trophy curse on Sunday as Lionel Messi and his men defeated France on penalties to emerge as the 'Kings of Qatar'. The WC win, dubbed bigger by some than 1986 one when Maradona bought the trophy home has kickstarted manic celebrations across the country. The players and the support staff arrived in Buenos Aires on Tuesday ahead of the planned grand parade.

The players arrive in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup heroes touched down in the capital city of Buenos Aires in the wee hours of Tuesday, ahead of a planned grand parade. The victorious Argentina team pushed off from a flight in Rome before touching down at the Ezeiza International Airport where they were greeted by thousands of fans.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lionel Messi steps out

The first to step out of the plane was Argentine talisman Lionel Messi who cradled the much cherished golden World Cup trophy alongside him. Following Messi was coach Lionel Scaloni whose brilliant man-management and tactical fluidity led Argentina to the promised land.

(Photograph: AFP )

Open-top bus parade for the fans

The players were given a red-carpet welcome after which they made their way to a white open-top bus with 'World Champion' in Spanish written on the side. Three stars, referring to the three World Cups Argentina has won were also placed along the quote.

(Photograph: AFP )

Thousands gather in the wee hours of Tuesday

Scenes after 2 AM outside the Ezeiza International Airport where thousands of fans gathered to welcome their heroes. Some used flares to create an incredible atmosphere as the players bus passed alongside.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fans celebrate

The players and staff will be spending the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex, near the airport. After earning the well-deserved rest, the squad, around mid-day will head to the iconic Obelisk monument for a tour of the Buenos Aires city centre.

(Photograph: AFP )