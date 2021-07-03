In Pics | Catastrophic 'salt fire' engulfs California

As an unprecedented heatwave ripped across California, evacuation teams were seen helping and rescuing people. Scroll down to see images. 

 

Surveying properties

Raymond Vasquez of Wildfire Defense Systems insurance surveys a property during the Salt fire in the Gregory Creek area of Shasta County, south of Lakehead, California on July 2, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Flames surround Shasta lake

In this long exposure photograph, flames surround a drought-stricken Shasta Lake during the "Salt fire" in Lakehead, California early on July 2, 2021. 

(Photograph:AFP)

The remains

A brick chimney stands at a smoldering property during the Salt fire in the Gregory Creek area of Shasta County.

(Photograph:AFP)

Gregory Creek

A log smolders in front of a burnt car at a property during the Salt fire in the Gregory Creek area of Shasta County.

(Photograph:AFP)

