In pics: Cannes 2022 was all about fashion, Tom Crusie and protests

This year, the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17 with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech, fashion and zombie movie. The 12-day event marked the return of Tom Crusie, who walked the red carpet with style during the premiere of his movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' and celebrities from around the world showed up in the their fashion best - weather its' Bella Hadidi's black gown or Deepika Padukone's sassy look.

Apart from all, The event also saw a slew of protest that braught attention to Ukraine and the male violence in France. Now, as the event has wrapped up and the jury announced winners - here we take a lookback at all the key moments from that made the headlines.