In pics: Cannes 2022 was all about fashion, Tom Crusie and protests

Updated: May 29, 2022, 07:02 PM(IST)

This year, the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 17 with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech, fashion and zombie movie. The 12-day event marked the return of Tom Crusie, who walked the red carpet with style during the premiere of his movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' and celebrities from around the world showed up in the their fashion best - weather its' Bella Hadidi's black gown or Deepika Padukone's sassy look.

Apart from all, The event also saw a slew of protest that braught attention to Ukraine and the male violence in France. Now, as the event has wrapped up and the jury announced winners - here we take a lookback at all the key moments from that made the headlines. 

 

View in App

Zelenskyy kicked off the festival

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again talked about the crises his nation is going threw amid the Russian invasion. This year, Zelensky kicked off the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 with a long speech against the war. 

''We must be victorious. We need cinema to guarantee this ending, that each time it will be on the side of freedom,'' he said. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Tom Cruise

Day 2 of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival was all about Tom Cruise and his most awaited movie 'Top Gun: Maverick'. 

The actor also received 6-minute standing ovation post the screening of the film, which brought Cruise to tears. During the event, Cruise was also honoured with a surprise Palme d'Or.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Top Gun premiere

Top Gun screening was one of the key moments of this year's Cannes. On day 2, after the whole cast of the movie walked the red carpet, as a tribute eight fighter jets zoomed above the event, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colours of the French flag. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Slaying looks

Like every year, this year also Cannes was all about fashion and slaying looks. Weather it's Bella Hadidi, Anne Hathaway or Indian actress Deepika Padukone, this year we witnessed some of the best fashion moments. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Unidentified woman crashed red carpet

Unidentified woman crashed red carpet

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ukrainian

Ukrainian 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cannes 2022 Winners List

Cannes 2022 Winners List

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App