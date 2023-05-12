In Pics | Canada deploys military forces to help combat Alberta wildfires

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: May 12, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Canada, on Thursday, sent in the army to help Alberta tackle the wildfires, incited by hot dry weather. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and said that the military forces will provide firefighting support to the people in order to evacuate homes. "The Canadian Forces are going to provide firefighting support and airlift resources, assist with the evacuation of isolated communities, and help keep people safe," said PM Trudeau.

Wildfires trigger evacuation

Incited by extremely hot and dry weather, the wildfires in Alberta province have scorched forests and grasslands forcing evacuation.

Extreme weather conditions

In recent years, the western part of Canada has been repeatedly hit by extreme weather, the intensity and frequency of which have intensified due to global warming.

Canada sends in army to help tackle wildfires

Canada on Thursday deployed military forces to accelerate the evacuation of homes and recovery efforts in Alberta.

Canadian provinces send reinforcements to combat wildfires

Several Canadian provinces as well as the US states of Oregon and Alaska, had already sent almost 300 reinforcements to combat the wildfires.

Environment Canada issues warning

Environment Canada has issued a warning cautioning people that the temperatures will rise sharply over the weekend. The forecast is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. "As anticipated, we are already seeing temperatures climbing in the province, particularly in the north," Alberta wildfire official Christie Tucker told a briefing.

