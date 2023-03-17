In Pics | Cambodia welcomes return of stolen Angkor jewellery
Cambodia on Friday (March 17) celebrated the return of stolen Angkor crown jewellery which was recently returned to the kingdom after decades in Britain. Prime Minister Hun Sen unveiled the jewellery which included gold crowns, necklaces and amulets. "I appeal to museums, institutions and Khmer artefact collectors to continue to return those items voluntarily to Cambodia," Hun Sen told the ceremony in Phnom Penh, the news agency AFP reported.
The prime minister added that heritage items should be returned to their country of origin.
Last month, Cambodia's culture ministry discreetly received 77 pieces from the family of the late British art dealer Douglas Latchford. Latchford died in 2020 and his family agreed to return the antiquities to Cambodia. In 2021, the family returned five stone and bronze artefacts.
(Photograph:AFP)
Thousands of antiques and artefacts were stolen from Cambodia when it was ravaged by genocide under the Khmer Rouge regime and then plunged into civil war.
(Photograph:AFP)
Cambodia negotiates with other nations to return more artefacts
The Cambodian government has been negotiating with other countries, including the United States, and private collectors to return more Khmer artefacts to the kingdom.