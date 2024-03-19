In Pics | British street artist Banksy's new mural depicting tree foliage

A new mural by British street artist Banksy in London replicated the foliage of a real, severely cut tree that stands a few meters in front of it.

British street artist Banksy's new mural

Britain's renowned street artist Banksy, in his latest artwork used green paint and sprayed it across the side of a building in order to mimic the the foliage of a real, heavily pruned tree that stands a few meters in front of it.

Banksy posts photo of mural on his official Instagram account

Banksy posted the photo of the mural on his Instagram account where he usually claims responsibility for the artworks to over 12 million followers.

The work includes a stencil, typical of Banksy, of a person holding a spraying device, dripping in green paint.

Green paint lines up with the tree's bare branches

When viewed from certain angles, the green paint lines up with the tree's bare branches to represent its leaves.

Banksy mural sparks interest across social media platforms

The renowned street artist's latest work sparked interest and excitement across social media platforms, including from lawmaker and former leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who represents the area of north London where the art appeared.

