In pics: British line of succession, who's the next heir to the throne?

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

In a coronation ceremony steeped in over 10 centuries of tradition, King Charles III will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. He immediately ascended to the throne after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. Next in the line of succession is his firstborn Prince William. Here's a look at the order of succession post King Charles III's coronation.

Prince William

Charles and Princess of Wales Diana's firstborn Prince William is now first in line to the throne. The Prince of Wales will be the next King of Britain and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be the next Queen Consort.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Prince George

Prince George of Wales, firstborn of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is second in line to the British throne. The nine-year-old is currently finishing his schooling at Thomas's Battersea school, located in south London.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Princess Charlotte of Wales

After her father and older brother, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, also known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Wales, is the third in line to the throne. She was born on 2 May 2015 at St Mary's Hospital. Just like her brother, the eight-year-old is also currently studying at Thomas's Battersea school in south London.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Prince Louis of Wales

Prince Louis Arthur Charles is the fourth in line to the throne after his father and two siblings. He was born on 23 April 2018, at St Mary's Hospital in London.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is the fifth in line to Great Britain's throne. Despite having stepped down from official royal duties, Harry can still be King if none of the Waleses take the throne.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Being Prince Harry's firstborn, Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is the next in line of succession of Britain's monarchy. He was born on May 6, 2019.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Princess Lilibet of Sussex

Princess Lilibet of Sussex was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California. She is the secondborn of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

(Photograph: Instagram )