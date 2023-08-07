In pics: British Indians celebrate national handloom day with saree walkathon in London

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

A vibrant display of hues and diverse traditions unfolded when numerous British-Indian women donned sarees in the bustling centre of London, commemorating India's National Handloom Day. An engaging walkathon took place at iconic spots across the city, serving as a tribute to India's rich handloom and textile sector. Take a look!

Saree Walkathon in London

On Sunday (August 6), in honour of National Handloom Day, a procession of Indian-origin women adorned in sarees representing various Indian states marched through central London.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Organised by the British Women in Sarees group, the Saree Walkathon commenced at Trafalgar Square and concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Square, with joyful pauses for song and dance along Whitehall near Downing Street.

(Photograph: Twitter )

These women, hailing from states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Delhi, among others, marched while singing patriotic chants along the kilometre-long route.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The procession culminated with the singing of the National Anthem. With over 500 participants donning traditional attire, the sight attracted the attention of both tourists and bystanders. They enthusiastically chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," and their celebration encouraged many passersby to join in, fuelled by a blend of garba, dandiya, and Bollywood rhythms.

(Photograph: Twitter )

National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7th to pay homage to India's handloom-weaving community and underscore its pivotal role in the country's socio-economic progress. This date carries historical significance, as it harks back to Mahatma Gandhi's initiation of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, which aimed to promote indigenous industries, particularly handloom weaving, during the struggle for independence.

(Photograph: Twitter )