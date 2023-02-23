In pics | Brazil's Rio carnival title goes to parade on an anti-hero

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Rio's colorful carnival is in its full swing now, having begun last week on February 17. Among the numerous parades, one dedicated to an infamous outlaw/anti-hero from the country's northeast has won the championship of the best parade.

Samba school Imperatriz Leopoldinense wins carnival parade competition

The colourful Rio carnival also witnesses strong competition to win the parade. This year, Samba school Imperatriz Leopoldinense won the title after dedicating the theme to the early 20th century bandit Lampiao.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Carnival returns in its full glory

Bianca Monteiro, drum queen of Portela samba school mesmerises the public during the carnival parade on the streets of Sambadrome. This year has marked the full return of the carnival after three long years.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Hundreds of samba schools participate

Revelers from Vila Isabel samba school perform during the second night of the carnival parade. Hundreds of samba schools have already participated and showed their extravagant performances.

(Photograph: AFP )

Millions tune in to TV

A reveler from Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school performs her routine. Millions of people have been tuning in to their TV sets to watch the live action at night.

(Photograph: AFP )

Lula fever

A Lula supporter can be seen holding a fan in support of him. Meanwhile, members of the Imperatriz samba school perform during the parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro.

(Photograph: AFP )