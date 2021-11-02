In Pics : Brazil's Bolsonaro met with protests in Italy visit

The right-wing leader, who attended the Group of 20 summit in Rome last weekend, has been criticized for increased deforestation in the Amazon under his government and for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic. His opponents also accuse him of dictatorial behaviour.
A few supporters, many haters
A small group of supporters welcomed Bolsonaro at the monument while about 300 people gathered in the centre of Pistoia to rally against him.
The Brazilian far-right leader chose to skip UN climate talks in Glasgow after the G20 summit in Rome to instead spend two days in northern and central Italy.
Honoring the fallen should be outside of political controversy
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini Tuesday in a ceremony for Brazilians killed in World War II, on a visit to Italy marred by controversy.
Salvini apologised for the protests, saying: "Honoring the fallen should be outside of political controversy."
Politicisation of a sombre event
The local bishop boycotted a ceremony attended by Bolsonaro and Salvini in the cemetery of the Tuscan town of Pistoia, where a monument remembers 500 Brazilians who died fighting the Nazis.
The diocese condemned the politicisation of the event, while neither the mayor of Pistoia nor the head of the Tuscan region turned out to welcome the Brazilian.
Clashes turn violent
Bolsonaro has recently been awarded the honorary citizenship in nearby Anguillara Veneta, the birth town of some of his ancestors.
Clashes between police and protesters also took place on Monday in the northern city of Padua, just before Bolsonaro visited the city's Basilica, with water cannon used to break up the demonstration.