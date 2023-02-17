In pics | Brazilians celebrate life as Rio carnival returns

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:15 AM IST

Rio carnival returns. Rio de Janeiro's mayor declared this year's carnival as the world's biggest carnival opening on Friday (Feb 17) for the first full-scale edition in three years, since Covid. Rio is all set to party, after two carnivals disrupted by Covid and polarising election in October last year. This year, the full-on festival is back. Let's take a look!

'Celebrate life, celebrate democracy'

Mayor Eduardo Paes was seen wearing a Panama hat and enjoying himself. He handed the key to the city to "King Momo," the jovial monarch who will rule 'Rio' for the next three or four days. The mayor said, "it is with great happiness, celebrating life, celebrating democracy, that I have the honor of handing the keys to the city to King Momo."

(Photograph: AFP )

A night of light and joy

Hundreds of samba schools are participating in the spectacular night. A prop master at the Viradouro samba school said, "We always give it everything we've got. We work until dawn, we sleep right here, we have no social lives. Whatever it takes to bring people that happiness on carnival day." Officials are expecting a crowd of at least 700,000 people each night. Millions of people will be watching the night live on TV. More than five million people are expected to come for street parties.

(Photograph: AFP )

Emerging from darkness

The festival during Bolsonaro's presidency, the show often included politically charged messages on topics such as racism, environmental damage and Brazil's disastrous management of COVID-19. This year's parade is less politically focused.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Great expression of joy'

The head of cultural programming at Rio de Janeiro State University, Adair Rocha, said that this year's carnival will be "a great expression of joy." He told AFP, "It's all about life, about over coming difficulties."

(Photograph: AFP )

Loucura Suburbana

Revellers take part in a street carnival parade of the "Loucura Suburbana" (Suburban Craziness) block at the Engenho de Dentro neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, AFP reported.

(Photograph: AFP )