In pics: Strange New Year celebrations around the globe

| Updated: Dec 31, 2018, 07:36 PM IST

Apart from the traditional New Year's family reunion and dinner, drinks and fireworks, many countries have their own customs of celebrating the New Year at midnight. If you explore the other side of things, below are some strange, crazy traditions from around the world to celebrate the coming of a new year and a new beginning.



'Banging' away the bad spirits

Australians have had an age-old tradition of mutually showing their delight by banging utensils, drums, trumpets, horns and other musicals to remove the bad 'juju' like a bad omen, evil spirits and negativity and welcoming the new ones.

Jumping for 'good luck'

Brazilians have some New Year traditions that may seem rather bizarre but people still follow it for good luck, peace and happiness. These include – wearing white clothes with colourful underwear to welcome the New Year and jump seven waves, one for each day of the week, to bring good luck in the next year.

Throwing ice cream for abundance

Switzerland, the land of chocolates, watches and all good things believe in throwing ice cream on the floor on New Year’s Eve as it is said to bring overflowing abundance in the New Year.



12 grapes at 12 o'clock

Colombian New Year's Day is called agüeros - the word agüeros literally translates to 'omen'. In terms of the New Year, it means bringing good things to everyone close to you. Some of these include eating 12 grapes when the clock hits 12, wearing a pair of new yellow underwear, carrying lentils in your pocket on 31st December and taking an empty suitcase around the block after 12 o'clock.

Throwing out the old

In the neighbourhood of Johannesburg, throwing furniture out of windows of tall buildings has been voted one of the strangest New Year traditions worldwide. The act symbolises casting away the old in favour of the new, letting go of past sorrows for a more hopeful time.

Water fight of Thailand

Thailand’s New Year is called 'Songkran'. Celebrated in mid-April, it remains in full swing over the course of three days including a national water festival that has grown to legendary proportions where thousands of people come together for a massive water fight. They also smear talcum powder on each other’s face.

Remembering the loved ones

People in Chile aren’t focused on drawing Lady Luck to their side, but celebrate it at a local cemetery with their deceased loved ones in a chance to remember them. This tradition started about 15-16 years ago and it is known to bring peace to the loved ones they have lost.

