A tennis court-sized sinkhole developed close to a copper mine in Chile's Atacama desert on Tuesday. Sinkholes are typically circular, range in size from tens to hundreds of metres in both diameter and depth, and can take the appearance of chasms or bowls lined with soil or with bedrock. There are sinkholes all around the world, and they can emerge gradually or suddenly. The majority of sinkholes are the result of karst processes, such as the collapse or suffocation of carbonate rocks.