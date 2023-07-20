IN PICS | Big deals completed in football transfer window including Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

The football transfer window has seen some lucrative deals as Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and several other players have switched clubs in the close season. Argentina great Lionel Messi was also on the move as he left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami. So here is a look at some of the most lucrative transfer deals completed as the 2023-24 season gets ready for kickoff.

İlkay Gündoğan – Manchester City to Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan swapped Manchester City for Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of his contract. The German midfielder, 32, agreed a two-year deal with the option for a year's extension and a release clause of 400 million euros ($436 million).

Mason Mount – Chelsea to Manchester United

Manchester United clinched the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea in a big money deal in July. Mount has signed the deal till the end of 2027-28 season, said United in a statement. The deal also has an option to extend the stay for another year, as he became another outcast player to leave 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea.

Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea to Manchester City

Premier League and European Champions Manchester City secured the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic after the Croatian joined in a $31.87 million deal. The signing was confirmed on Tuesday, June 27 evening as he became City’s first high-profile signing of the transfer window. Pep Guardiola’s men recently won the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League and will look to defend their crown next season.

Lionel Messi – PSG to Inter Miami

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi signed a contract through the 2025 season with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer team announced on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in June. The 36-year-old striker, who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, is set to make his MLS debut for the David Beckham owned franchise on Friday, July 20.

Kai Havertz – Chelsea to Arsenal

Arsenal signed German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a "long-term contract" at the start of July. However, neither club disclosed a fee but British media said Arsenal were paying Chelsea 65 million pounds or 75 million euros. He was Arsenal's first signing of the summer as Declan Rice Jurrien Timber also came in the close season.

Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced the signing of English star Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund after reaching an agreement in principle in June. Bellingham, a long-term target for the Spanish giants joined Brahim Diaz in the incomings with a reported fee of around $100 million being paid for the star. He joined the likes of Michael Owen, David Beckham, and Steve McManaman to have played for the Madrid giants.

Declan Rice – West Ham United to Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Declan Rice in a club-record deal worth $137 million from West United after the transfer saga came to an end on Saturday, July 15. Rice, a target for the Gunners in the summer was on the transfer list of manager Mikel Arteta after the midfielder confirmed his departure from West Ham United on the same day.

