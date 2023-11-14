In Pics | Biden-Xi meet during APEC Summit: What to expect and key challenges

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

On Monday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss enhancing communication and managing competition during their meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week.

Wang Yi in USA

The meeting follows months of lower-level dialogues held over the summer, with more delegates from Washington visiting China than vice versa. Xi's visit to the US after six years is seen as a positive gesture, and he is expected to address a dinner hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Zero Covid in China

Xi's speech to the US-China business community aims to attract foreign businesses back to China, particularly those deterred by factors like the three years of zero-Covid measures, recent raids on foreign consulting firms, and increased US restrictions on doing business with China, especially in hi-tech sectors.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The issue of Israel-Hamas war is also expected to show up. China's refusal to condemn Hamas for the recent violence in Israel and Palestine has frustrated western leaders, reviving concerns about the Chinese Communist Party's impact on global interests. Despite recent tensions, US-China relations have stabilised since February's downward spiral, marked by the downing of a Chinese spy balloon by US forces over South Carolina.

The issue of Israel-Hamas war is also expected to show up. China's refusal to condemn Hamas for the recent violence in Israel and Palestine has frustrated western leaders, reviving concerns about the Chinese Communist Party's impact on global interests. Despite recent tensions, US-China relations have stabilised since February's downward spiral, marked by the downing of a Chinese spy balloon by US forces over South Carolina.

(Photograph: WION )

Taiwan

From Beijing's perspective, the primary concern in the US-China relationship remains Taiwan. President Biden has expressed stronger rhetorical support for the self-governing island compared to his predecessor, further complicating the dynamic.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Xi Jinping

Despite more than a decade of acquaintance and six interactions since Biden's 2021 inauguration, the two leaders have met in person only once, with Xi's last visit to the United States dating back to 2017. Analysts and officials anticipate a meeting characterised by mutual suspicion and unclear impressions of each other's intentions.

(Photograph: Reuters )