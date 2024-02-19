In Pics: Best, worst and weird looks from BAFTA 2024

| Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Like every other award night, the BAFTA night was high on fashion. The awards, which are also known as Britain's Oscars, honour the best of cinema that we got in 2023, and to attend the prestigious award, A-listers from both sides of the pond walked the red carpet of the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, in their fashion best, but not every celebrity look has managed to earn the title of best dress—some were very unusual, while others were weird.



As we put a wrap on the big night, here we have curated all the stunning, unusual, and worst looks from the red carpet.



Deepika Padukone - Best

Deepika Padukone was a vision in a golden saree! Padukone made the entire India proud as she walked the BAFTA red carpet, and like always, she looked stunning in a golden shimmery saree by Sabyasachi. Keeping her look simple, Padukone accessorized her attire with a drop earring and tied her hair in a high bun.

Emma Stone - Worst

Emma Stone's look at BAFTA was not flattering at all. The Poor Things star, who took the Best Actress trophy, showed up wearing an orange victorian gown. Her one-shoulder dress with a dramatic balloon sleeve featured a chiffon skirt with a textured top.



Emily Blunt-Repetative

Emily Blunt's sheer, naked dress was neither the best nor the worst. Blunt, 40, stepped out wearing an Elie Saab Couture gown adorned with beads from top to bottom. The dress with cutouts in the stomach area and dramatic sleeves was something that we have seen plenty of times before.

Naomi Campbell - Weird

Supermodel Naomi Campbell never disappoints with her looks, but this time she did. Campbell walked the BAFTA red carpet wearing a flowy gown with a hood, and looking at her look, it seemed like she took inspiration from some fairytale dark witch.



Dua Lipa - Best

Dua Lipa looked stunning in a statement, show-stopping dress. Her floor-length red gown had a halter neck and a matching red cape. She paired her gown with a diamond bracelet, and her burgandy hair added a touch of drama to her look.

Emma Corin - Worst

Emma Corin and her unusual outfits! At BAFTA, Emma, who uses they/them pronouns, wore an outfit that is hard to describe. The Crown star, who wore attire from Italian fashion house Miu Miu, featured sheer black pants with blue tights and a full-sleeved crop top. Corin's look left everyone scratching their heads.

Margot Robbie - Best

Margot Robbie and her Barbie fashion! The actress walked the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé pink and black gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her black opera gloves added more drama to her.

Lilly Collins - Best

Lilly Collins showed up in a breathtaking dress at the BAFTA red carpet. For the event, Collins chose to wear an impeccable off-the-shoulder gown by Tamara Ralph.

