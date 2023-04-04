In Pics | Bangladesh market fire burns down thousands of shops

Written By: Anamica Singh Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

A massive fire in a market in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, injured several firefighters and destroyed around 5,000 stores. Firefighters and army personnel extinguished the fire after fighting it for several hours. The complex hosts some 3,000 shops in the Bangabazar area where the country's famed cloth markets reside. The blaze broke out in the early hours before businesses had opened and spread to neighbouring outlets.

Fire in one of the biggest clothing markets

(Photograph: Reuters )

Bangabazar market

The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am and was brought under control after over six hours of efforts at 12:36 pm. Bangladesh Air Force helicopters sprayed water over the burning market. Most of the stores were fully stocked ahead of Eid later this month.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Several firefighters were injured

Several members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were injured while working to control the massive fire, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Firefighters reached the scene immediately

The first unit of firefighters reached the scene within two minutes, said Anwarul Islam Dolon, an official in the media department of the Fire Service.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Human chain

Images from the scene show black smoke billowing from the burning complex. Bystanders, including children, formed a human chain to pass plastic containers of water to help the firefighters.

(Photograph: Reuters )