Thailand's capital saw an explosion of glamour, gilt, and glitter Sunday as the country's LGBTQ community celebrated their first Pride parade in almost 16 years but attendees warned true equality was still distant.

Bangkok's "Naruemit Pride 2022," Naruemit means "creation" in Thai was organised by a coalition of non-governmental groups with the city's newly ratified governor Chadchart Sittiput also throwing his weight behind it. (Text: AFP)

Scroll to see more: