In Pics | Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, lights over 2.23 million earthen lamps

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 01:23 AM IST

A group of volunteers lit over 2.23 million earthen lamps in India's Ayodhya on Saturday (Nov 11), to mark the Hindu festival of lights Diwali. The temple town broke its own world record of 1.57 million diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve.

Volunteers lit over 2.23 million earthen lamps

A group of volunteers lit over 2.23 million earthen lamps in India's temple town of Ayodhya.

(Photograph: PTI )

Bank of river Sarayu glistens

The three-km-long bank of river Sarayu in the holy city glistened when all the lamps lit up.

(Photograph: ANI )

Ayodhya breaks its own record

Last year, the temple town lit 1.57 million earthern lamps on the Diwali eve.

(Photograph: PTI )

25,000 volunteers contributed to achieve the feat

Nearly 25,000 volunteers lit the earthern lamps to achieve the extraordinary feat.

(Photograph: ANI )

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extends warm greetings

Upon receiving a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the entire Ayodhya and its residents.

(Photograph: ANI )