In pics: Curry-gate and other Australian election moments to remember

Updated: May 21, 2022, 01:42 PM(IST)

Beyond the grave issues of rising living costs, an overheating planet, and corruption, here are a few of the more surprising developments that Australia's May 21 election campaign has thrown our way:

Chicken curry-gate

The chicken curry scandal was hatched when Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who makes no secret of his family curry-cooking efforts, posted images of his Sunday dinner to Facebook.

"Nice to have a night at home. So curry it is. Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra Curry and a classic Chicken Korma. Strong Curry. Strong Economy. Stronger Future," he posted on May 1.

But Facebook critics quickly spotted a piece of apparently glistening pink chicken flesh poking out of the creamy sauce.

"Lovely piece of raw chicken centre right of frame!! Enjoy!" said one critic who finally prompted Australia's leader to intervene.

"I can reassure you, the chicken was cooked," Morrison replied on his Facebook page.

The prime minister flatly denied the meat was raw in a radio interview, blaming a trick of the light. (Image Courtesy: Scott Morrison (ScoMo)/Facebook)



(Photograph:Facebook)