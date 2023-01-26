In Pics | Australians mark country's divisive National Day

Thousands protested on Australia's increasingly divisive national day on Thursday as the Asutralians continued to debate whether the country's Indigenous population should be recognised in the constitution.

Australia Day on January 26 has traditionally celebrated the arrival of European settlers at Sydney Harbour in 1788, and has typically been observed with beach parties and backyard barbecues.

But in recent years, it has also become a day of national protest, with some Australians calling it "Invasion Day" and saying it was the start of a cultural genocide by European colonisers.