In Pics | Australians mark country's divisive National Day
Thousands protested on Australia's increasingly divisive national day on Thursday as the Asutralians continued to debate whether the country's Indigenous population should be recognised in the constitution.
Australia Day on January 26 has traditionally celebrated the arrival of European settlers at Sydney Harbour in 1788, and has typically been observed with beach parties and backyard barbecues.
But in recent years, it has also become a day of national protest, with some Australians calling it "Invasion Day" and saying it was the start of a cultural genocide by European colonisers.
Opera House dazzled to mark 'Australia Day'
Kamilaroi artist Rhonda Sampson’s ‘Diyan Warrane’ artwork is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn during Australia Day 2023 celebrations in Sydney, January 26, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Invasion Day' rally in Melboure
People participate in the 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne, January 26, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Invasion Day' rally in Australian capital Canberra
Protesters march past Old Parliament House to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy at part of an "Invasion Day” rally in Canberra, Australia.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The indigenous rights activists have long refused to observe Australia Day
Started by indigenous land rights activists, the hashtag #AlwaysWillBe has become a powerful rallying cry for Indigenous land rights.
(Photograph:AFP)
January 26 and its association with racism in Australia
People across Australia have begun referring 26 January by terms such as Invasion day, Survival Day, and Day of Mourning, in a move to acknowledge the colonial past.