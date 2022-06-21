Australia celebrates shortest day of the year with icy swims and lantern festivals - see pics
Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 03:37 PM(IST)
Australians are preparing to celebrate the shortest day of the year. The winter solstice marks the middle of winter when the shortest day and longest night occurs. The shortest day is all set to occur on Tuesday evening at 8.14pm AEST.
Australian researchers in the Antarctic have taken a dip into a sub-zero pool to mark the winter solstice at Mawson station.
(Photograph:AFP)
A frigid evening
Forecasts are revealing a frigid evening for many parts of the country, with temperatures that are being predicted to vary from a maximum of 19C overnight in Cairns, compared to a frosty 5C in Tasmanian and -1C in Canberra.
At the same time, Sydney is expected to get down to 9C and Melbourne down to 7C.
(Photograph:AFP)
The moment the sun rises
As soon as the sun rises, several people will be stripping off and entering the water at 7.42 am.
The water temperature was nearly 13C last year.
(Photograph:AFP)
No sunrise till June 29
The researchers at Mawson Station in the Antarctic will not see a sunrise until June 29, and they will take their dip into a sub-zero swimming pool carved out of the ice at Horseshoe Harbour.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lantern festivals
There are also going to be lantern festivals around the country to celebrate the day, some of which will also offer workshops to teach how to make one's own lanterns.
Stargazers may also be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn in alignment during the night.