In pics | Australia: 50,000 people join WorldPride march on Sydney's Harbour Bridge

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 01:56 AM IST

50,000 march over Sydney Harbour Bridge

Around 50,000 people, on Sunday (March 5) marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge as a part of the WorldPride festival advocating for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community across the world.

(Photograph: AFP )

Australian PM Anthony Albanese joins the march

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also joined the 50,000 marchers on the last day of the festival. "No matter who you are, who you love or where you live – you should be valued, equal and celebrated," said Albanese, on Twitter.



He added, "It was incredible to walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge with WorldPride this morning, supporting human rights campaigners from Australia and across the world." Albanese also became the first sitting PM to take part in Mardi Gras.

(Photograph: Twitter )

First time hosts

The Australian city was hosting the international event for the first time with the crowd all decked out in rainbow flags and colourful outfits along with festive gear as they marched across the bridge which was closed to traffic for several hours.

(Photograph: AFP )

End of the 17-day festival

Notably, Sydney is the first city in the southern hemisphere to host WorldPride while the march brings a close to the 17-day festival which coincides with the 5th anniversary of Australia passing the marriage equality legislation. The celebrations were also partnered with Sydney's famed annual Mardi Gras parade this year.

(Photograph: AFP )

Who are the 78ers?

The 78ers were a group of participants of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 1978 and also who led the march this year. "It was an honour to acknowledge those who have fought to advance human rights, including the 78ers who led the march across the Bridge," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Twitter. Speaking to Reuters, Sharlene Dixon a resident of the Australian city of Perth said, "I was in tears on the parade watching them, everything they’ve done and where we’ve come has just been great. I was able to marry my wife and have a normal life, so to speak, so it’s pretty great." (Photo: @AlboMP)

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Powerful international statement'

The organisers of the march said they hope that it sent a "powerful international statement" demanding equal rights for LGBTQ+ people across the world, reported AFP.

(Photograph: AFP )

Participants of the WorldPride talk about progress in Australia

Speaking to news agency AFP, a participant named Thomas Lemon said, "I think it sends a message about the progress that we've made in the country. I think it's great to see a lot of this sort of inclusive activity happening. People of all ages, races, countries coming together to celebrate inclusivity and just being happy".



"I’m very proud to be marching with the community that I love so much and celebrate how far things have come", said Jurassic Park star Sam Neill during the march, as per Reuters.

(Photograph: Reuters )