In pics | Aucklanders return to mall as New Zealand eases Covid curbs

Shops and malls in New Zealand's Auckland city reopened for the first time in three months on Wednesday as the city, which is at the epicentre of the country`s coronavirus outbreak, gradually reopened. Retail stores filled up within hours of reopening due to pent up demand while some shoppers reportedly queued up outside malls overnight to take advantage of early bird offers at some stores.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered outside of New Zealand’s parliament building in the capital, Wellington, to protest the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in the presence of unprecedented levels of police and security personnel, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament.