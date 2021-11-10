In pics | Aucklanders return to mall as New Zealand eases Covid curbs

Shops and malls in New Zealand's Auckland city reopened for the first time in three months on Wednesday as the city, which is at the epicentre of the country`s coronavirus outbreak, gradually reopened. Retail stores filled up within hours of reopening due to pent up demand while some shoppers reportedly queued up outside malls overnight to take advantage of early bird offers at some stores.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered outside of New Zealand’s parliament building in the capital, Wellington, to protest the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns. All but two entrances to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, were closed off in the presence of unprecedented levels of police and security personnel, as mostly unmasked protesters marched through central Wellington and congregated outside parliament.

View in App

Shopping spree

Shoppers walk through a retail district in the wake of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions being eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021. Despite its success last year in eliminating COVID-19, New Zealand has been struggling to fight off a highly infectious Delta variant this year, forcing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to move from a strategy of zero cases through lockdowns to living with the virus

(Photograph:Reuters)

Limping back to normalcy

Apart from the 1.7 million Aucklanders, and residents in some neighbouring regions, life for the rest of the population has largely returned to normal domestically although the country`s borders still remain tightly shut.

(Photograph:Reuters)

A cautious start

A public health related sign is posted in a storefront as shoppers return to the Newmarket retail district in the wake of coronavirus disease lockdown restrictions being eased in Auckland, New Zealand, November 10, 2021. While New Zealand has been criticised for a slow start to its vaccination campaign, nearly 80% of the eligible population has now received a second dose.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Protesters demand end of Covid lockdown

Protesters attend a Freedom and Rights Coalition demonstration to demand an end to Covid-19 restrictions and mandatory vaccination outside the Parliament House building in Wellington on November 9, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Against Covid vaccine mandate

An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 protesters marched through central Wellington carrying signs displaying various anti-Covid vaccine mandate slogans, with many waving campaign flags of former US President Donald Trump. Security personnel closed nearly all entrances to the parliament campus and its iconic “Beehive” building during the demonstrations.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App