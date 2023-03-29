IN PICS | Ecuador: At least 8 killed, over 60 missing after landslide in Andean region

What happened?

The landslide caused by torrential rain overnight from Sunday to Monday, in the town of Alausi in Chimborazo province, some 300 kilometres away from Ecuador's capital city of Quito, has left at least eight people dead, some 23 injured, while over 60 remain missing, said a report by AFP citing the latest official toll. This comes after the rescuers found an eighth victim, on Tuesday. Heavy rains have destroyed a lot of infrastructure including roads, bridges, and so on, across Ecuador, said a report by Reuters.

More than 60 missing

A total of 64 people were still missing on Tuesday morning, with 163 homes affected by the landslide, said a report by AFP citing officials.

The Ecuadorian town of Alausi

The town in south-central Ecuador which witnessed the devastating landslide was also hit by an earthquake just over a week ago which killed at least 15 people. Earlier this month, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the 14 provinces worst affected by the severe weather and a strong earthquake.

'Tons and tons of earth'

There is a "buildup of tons and tons of earth," which hindered operations to find survivors, Fernando Yanza, a firefighter working to rescue those trapped, told AFP. He added that the buildup of the earth "takes away the small amount of space for oxygen and that's the main problem" facing those who are trapped. Yanza also told AFP about how the more they dig the more dangerous it is for them as the ground becomes less stable. According to media reports, nearly 300 rescue workers are searching the area, but continuous rain has caused a major hindrance in their efforts.

'Terrible tragedy'

Speaking to Reuters in Alausi, Transport Minister Dario Herrera said, "We have had to witness a terrible tragedy. The first thing is to attend to and evacuate people from the houses." The news agency also reported, that search and rescue operations continued as workers look for survivors in the rubble, aided by dogs.

'As long as it takes'

Late Monday, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso visited Alausi, where he was met with chants of "Lasso out!" by locals who believe that the tragedy could have been avoided. He later took to Twitter and said, "I could see first-hand the search and rescue work being carried out by experts". Lasso said the rescue efforts would go on "as long as is necessary."

At least 50 houses buried

According to reports, at least 50 houses have been buried due to the mudslide. While in some areas most houses were completely buried by earth, said a Reuters witness. The news agency citing country's risk agency, also reported that a total of 500 people and 163 houses were affected due to the landslide. The town of 45,000 people has also witnessed like the rest of the country where the government last week declared a two-month state of emergency 14 of its 24 provinces. The area affected by the landslide had been designated yellow alert risk zone, last month, following other landslides.

