In Pics | At least 200 protesters near White House demand ‘Free China!’

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

At least 200 people gathered at the United States’ Freedom Plaza which is two blocks away from the White House and chanted “Free China!”, on Sunday, said a report by Associated Press. This protest was one of many that took place across the world in solidarity with the zero-Covid protests which began on November 25.

People protest China's stringent zero-Covid policy at Freedom Plaza, US

Protesters near White House shouted "Free China!" reported Associated Press, calling for an end to China's zero-Covid policy on December 4, 2022.

(Photograph: AP )

People protest China's stringent zero-Covid policy at Freedom Plaza, US

Demonstrators also lit candles and held several signs including "No Dictatorship, No Censorship," calling for incumbent Chinese President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party to step down, said a report by AP.



(Photograph: AP )

Demonstration in solidarity with zero-Covid protests in China

Protesters mourning those who lost their lives due to China's zero-Covid policy seemingly referring to the deadly fire in a high-rise building in China’s Xinjiang region in November.



Reports suggest that the incident acted as a catalyst for the mounting anger which led to the death of at least 10 people.



Many people in China alleged that the partial lockdown that the building was under at the time led to the obstruction of escape and rescue operations.

(Photograph: AP )

Solidarity with the protests in China

Speaking to AP at the demonstration, on Sunday, a Chinese student who only shared her last name, Liu said, "The COVID policy is really improper...Now that I am in a country with free speech, I shall do my best when my rights can be protected."

(Photograph: AP )

'Free China!' some yelled at Freedom Plaza

Reportedly, many people during Sunday's protest also held a sheet of white or blank paper which has become a symbol of defiance against China’s COVID-19 restrictions as seen in several videos and images of the nationwide protests in China.



Furthermore, this is also seen as a tactic partly used to evade censorship or arrest in Beijing.

(Photograph: AP )