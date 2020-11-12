In Pics | Assad regime completes 50 years of its grip on Syria

On November 13, 1970, Bashar Al-Assad's father Hafez Al-Assad (pictured above) seized power in Syria in a bloodless coup. He quickly consolidate his power by appointing members of his Alwaite Sect to government positions. He soon styled into a single-party police state. His power was absolute.
Position in global conflicts
He supported US-led coalition to liberate Kuwait in Gulf war, thus gaining credit with the US. He supported Iran against Saddam Hussein in 1981 Iran-Iraq war.
Bashar Al-Assad takes control
After Hafez Al-Assad's death in 2000, his son Bashar Al-Assad took control of Syria. The British-educated eye doctor was expected to bring in reforms but he clamped down on freedoms after initially appearing to be relatively liberal.
Syrian civil war
After Arab Spring in 2011, situation in Syria spiralled into a civil war.
Civil war takes toll in Syria
The decade-long civil war destroyed the country. This increased the anti-Assad sentiment. People can be seen gathering for a demonstration in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against US sanctions on the country, at the Umayyad Square in the centre of the capital Damascus on June 11, 2020.|
Assad Khamanei
Iran has also sided with Assad regime in the civil war.
Support for Assad
However, Bashar Al-Assad is still in power and still enjoys support from a section of Syrian population.