ASI shares images of prominent heritage monuments of India awash in tricolour

Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) shared images of prominent heritage monuments across the country with tricolour projections painting their walls in the colours of the national flag. (All image credits: ASI)



Vellore Fort, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Vellore Fort was constructed by Vijayanagara kings in the 16th century and is situated in Vellore city, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. At a given point in time, the fort was the headquarters of the Aravidu Dynasty of the Vijayanagara Empire.



Avantiswami Temple, Avantipora, Srinagar

The Avantiswami Temple is an ancient Hindu temple situated on the banks of the Jhelum River in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The complex consists of two temples dedicated to Hindu gods Vishnu and Shiva. The temples were constructed in the 9th century CE under King Avantivarman of the Utpala dynasty.



Sikandar Bagh, Lucknow

Sikandra Bagh is a garden which has a fortified wall around it with corner bastions, loopholes and a gateway and is situated in the Indian city of Lucknow. Last Nawab of Oudh Wajid Ali Shah had built the garden as a summer residence.

St Francis of Assisi Church, Old Goa

St Francis of Assisi Church was established by eight Portuguese Franciscan friars who had visited Goa in 1517. It is on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Sas-Bahu temple, Udaipur

Sasbahu Temples, also known as Sahasra Bahu Temples is located in Nagda, Rajasthan. This is a pair of 10th-century Hindu temples which were built for the Hindu god Virabhadra. The temples have been built in similar styles and share a platform while facing the temple tank.



Dilkusha Palace, Lucknow

Dilkusha Palace is an eighteenth-century house which was built in Lucknow's Dilkusha area in the English baroque style. Today, the ruins only have a few external walls and towers, although the extensive gardens still remain.

Leh Palace, Leh

Leh Palace, which is also called Lachen Palkar Palace, is a former royal palace which overlooks the city of Leh in Ladakh, India. The palace was constructed by Sengge Namgyal circa 1600.

Aga Khan Palace, Pune

Sultan Muhammed Shah Aga Khan III built the Aga Khan Palace in the city of Pune, India. The palace has close links with India's freedom movement as it was the same place where Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi, his secretary Mahadev Desai and Sarojini Naidu were kept as prisoners.

