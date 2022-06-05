In pics: Ash covers towns after Philippines volcano eruption

No escape

A group of 14 hikers and four local guides were midway down the 1,565-metre-tall mountain, unaware that an ash cloud was shooting up on the other side of the mountain, civil defence official Leo Ferreras of nearby Barcelona town told AFP by phone.

"All of them got down safe and sound," he added.

The local government of Sorsogon, about 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital Manila, said 10 villages in two towns were affected by the ashfall.



