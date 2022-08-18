In pics: Artefacts owned by some of America’s most notorious crime bosses at Julien's Auctions

There are letters from Al Capone detailing his time in Alcatraz which are expected to sell for more than £40,000. (Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
Los Angeles gangster Mickey Cohen
A diamond and 14 carat gold Star of David ring owned by Mickey Cohen, the Los Angeles gangster, is also a part of the auction. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
Notebooks by Meyer Lansky
The story of the "Mob's Accountant", Meyer Lansky, has been told in his own words in four notebooks, which are expected to make nearly £60,000. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
National Crime Syndicate
Lansky was a leader of the National Crime Syndicate, which was a confederation of organized crime groups. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
Lansky and Charles "Lucky" Luciano's role in World War II
During World War II Lansky and his fellow gangster Charles "Lucky" helped the Allied Forces. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
Medal of Freedom awarded to Lansky in secret
A United States of America Medal of Freedom awarded to Lansky for his help during Operation Husky in the World War II, where he connected the US government with the Sicilian mafia, is estimated to fetch £50,000. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
Auction will happen on August 28
The items will be sold by Julien’s Auctions on August 28. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)
Other exhibitions
Many of the items have been exhibited at Jay Bloom’s Las Vegas Mob Experience. (Credit: Twitter/ @JuliensAuctions)