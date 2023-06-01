In Pics | Arrows, tear gas fly as Brazil's indigenous clash with police over land recognition

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Indigenous protesters faced off with Sao Paulo police on Tuesday, May 30 in a dispute over protections for ancestral lands in Brazil. The protest erupted over a proposed law that would limit the ability of the indigenous people to win protected status for their lands.

Guarani Mbya Indigenous people protest against the Marco Temporal thesis, in Sao Paulo

(Photograph: Reuters )

The proposed law

Bill 490 could impact hundreds of territories currently under evaluation for protected status.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The law, which is set to be voted on by the lower house, would allow for reservations to be built only on land that was occupied by native people when Brazil passed its constitution in 1988.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Fast-tracking the bill

The house has fast-tracked the bill due to the growing pressure from Brazil’s powerful agricultural lobby. Brazil's agricultural lobby aims to end conflicts between farmers and Indigenous communities.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The clash between the indigenous community and the police

Indigenous leaders blocked a highway in a show of protest against the proposed legislation. Several of them held signs saying "we existed before 1988." The indigenous community clashed with police using bows and arrows at security forces. The police forces then use water canons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The need to protect!

Establishing a reservation would give indigenous communities legal protections that will deter illegal loggers and gold miners from land invasions.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Indigenous people call on the President to protect them!

Leaders of the indigenous communities want Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to protect around 300 territories that were mapped out years ago but have not been formally recognized.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Lula is the key!

If the proposed law is passed by lower house, the bill would still need approval in the Senate and signing by Lula. Lula could veto the proposed law, however, there might be enough support in Congress to override that.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Reversing the policy!

Previously too, fulfilling a campaign promise to reverse his predecessor's policy, Lula legally recognized six indigenous territories last month.

(Photograph: Reuters )