In pics | Apple unveils Macbooks with new M2 chips in rare January launch

Apple unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a surprise launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule.
Apple's latest chips are upgrades to the M2 chip launched last year and a part of the company's efforts to rely more on chips designed in-house after it moved away from using Intel's technology in 2020 following 15 years of collaboration.
Apple unveils new MacBooks with faster chips
In a surprising launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule. Apple on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mac mini cheaper than latest iPhone 14 series
The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available from January 24. MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants with the latest chips start at $1,999, compared with the $1,299 price tag of a 13-inch model fitted with the M2 chip.
(Photograph:Agencies)
M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance
The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design, the company said in its statement
(Photograph:Agencies)
Longest-ever Mac battery life
Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, gives the MacBook Pro and Mac mini line 8K video output, Wi-Fi 6E, up to 96GB of unified memory on the highest-spec machine, in what the tech firm claims is the longest-ever Mac battery life.
(Photograph:Agencies)
M2 Pro chips are 'faster than ever'
Apple said the new M2 Pro has nearly 20% more transistors than the M1 Pro and double the amount in M2, helping programs like Adobe Photoshop run heavy workloads "faster than ever."