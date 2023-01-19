In pics | Apple unveils Macbooks with new M2 chips in rare January launch

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 02:23 AM IST

Apple unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a surprise launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule.

Apple's latest chips are upgrades to the M2 chip launched last year and a part of the company's efforts to rely more on chips designed in-house after it moved away from using Intel's technology in 2020 following 15 years of collaboration.