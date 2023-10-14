IN PICS | Annular solar eclipse 2023: 'Ring of Fire' eclipse seen in US and parts of South America

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

Parts of the United States witness rare celestial event

People across the Americas turned to the sky witness the annular solar eclipse on Saturday (Oct 14) with crowds of people seen wearing protective eyewear gathered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, one of many across the western United States to be watching the rare celestial event. Image shows "ring of fire" effect caused during the annular eclipse of the Sun over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Ring of Fire'

The annular solar eclipse, often called the 'Ring of Fire,' will occur on Saturday (Oct 14) would be visible in most North and South American countries for the first time since 2012. Image shows people watching the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Valley of the Gods, Utah

The solar eclipse was visible along a narrow path that crosses the United States from the states of Oregon to Texas. It will also pass over Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, parts of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. "Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer -- the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury," NASA has warned. Image shows the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse seen from the Valley of the Gods, Utah, United States, on October 14, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Once-in-a-lifetime-event': Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

The 51st Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in the United States witnessed a witness a once in a lifetime event as an annular solar eclipse was visible from the desert festival on Saturday. According to timeanddate.com, there will be no total or annular solar eclipses over Albuquerque for at least the next 200 years which is what makes this year's balloon fiesta so special. Festival-goers told Reuters they were excited about being able to witness the intersection of the two events. Image shows Hot air balloon operators creating a "ring of fire" with their gondola burners during the annular solar eclipse at the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Image shows annular solar eclipse as seen from the Astronomical Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) in Tegucigalpa, on October 14, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )