In pics | 2,000-year-old ancient Roman gallery under the streets of Lisbon

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:31 AM IST

'Cryptoportico' maze of tunnels and passageways

The subterranean maze of tunnels and passageways dates back to the first century AD and built by Romans, who occupied the city then known as Olissipo beginning around 200 BC and remained under their rule for several centuries. In ancient Roman architecture a "cryptoportico" would be a porch, gallery, or ambulatory which was wholly or partly concealed with a few openings.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Roman Galleries

Twice a year, an ordinary hatch in a busy Lisbon street opens to reveal steps leading to one of the most ancient sites in the Portuguese capital. The site known as Roman Galleries, is a 2,000-year-old structure that still holds the buildings above it together.

(Photograph: Reuters )

2000-year-old structure

The galleries which were first discovered in 1771 after the Portuguese capital was rebuilt due to the devastating Great Earthquake of 1755. "This structure guaranteed and, 2,000 years later, continues to guarantee that the buildings above our heads are stable and safe for those who live, work and walk up there," Joana Sousa Monteiro, director of the Lisbon Museum, told Reuters, walking in the Roman Galleries.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Visitor call it 'unmissable'

The Roman Galleries open twice a year a few days in April and September and the tickets sell out within 15 minutes, as per Reuters. "It's unmissable," told Gustavo Horta, a Brazilian who lives in Lisbon to Reuters, shortly after climbing up the steep stairs out of the underground galleries adding that he has "waited two years to go on this tour."

(Photograph: Reuters )

What happens Roman galleries for the rest of the year?

According to a report by Reuters, the reason why the Roman Galleries are open only twice a year is that the space is usually flooded due to an aquifer running beneath the city. The water filled is said to be essential for its preservation and must be pumped out to allow visitors access to the thousands of years old tunnels and passageways.

(Photograph: Reuters )