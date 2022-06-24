In Pics: Ancient Inca-era tomb found below under-construction home in Peru's capital Lima

This tomb seems to be over 500 years old, lead archeologist Julio Abanto told Reuters.
Tomb may belong to elites
The tomb seems to belong to the elites of the Riricancho society.
Before the time of Inca empire
The Riricancho society had populated present-day Lima before the Inca empire ruled vast areas of western South America in the 1400s, Abanto added.
Remains wrapped in cloth with ornaments
This burial seems to hold remains, which were wrapped in cloth alongwith ceramics and fine ornaments. It contained “multiple funerary bundles” tightly wrapped in cloth, the archeologist said.
Found during excavation
The discovery was made in May during excavation, which started when the building plans for landowner Hipolito Tica’s house triggered a required archeological survey. "It’s amazing. I really have no other words to describe it,” Tica told the outlet.