In pics | America's longest war in Afghanistan comes to a close after 20 years

20 years in Afghanistan

Soldiers from the U.S. Army First Battalion, 26th Infantry fire mortars from the Korengal Outpost at Taliban positions in the Korengal Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province on May 12, 2009. For the troops on the front lines, sometimes this meant holding a remote outpost as mortars, rockets or gunfire hit almost daily. It also included patrols through orchards hunting for hidden Taliban, down roads laced with explosive devices. These soldiers took missions into villages, trying to build support among residents. Raids targeting militant commanders often turned into gun battles.

(Photograph:AP)