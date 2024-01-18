In pics | A23a 'ice island': Massive arches and caves seen in world’s largest iceberg as it erodes

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

A23a 'ice island' drifts

The world’s largest iceberg also known as A23a, formerly a part of Antarctica and is currently in the midst of floating away from the continent, has made headlines in the past couple of months as scientists around the world focused their gaze on it. This time around photographers aboard a vessel run by the company EYOS Expeditions, on Sunday (Jan 14) managed to capture the iceberg’s erosion which has led to the sculpting of dramatic features including massive arches and caves. (Photo credit: EYOS Expeditions/Ian Strachan)

(Photograph: Others )

‘Constant state of erosion’

The vessel is near the world’s largest iceberg which is likely to be in the final months of its existence. “We saw waves, a good 3m or 4m high, smashing into the berg,” expedition leader Ian Strachan told BBC. He added, “These were creating cascades of ice – a constant state of erosion.”



The expedition team witnessed chunks of the iceberg break off into the sea, a company spokesman told CNN. (Photo credit: EYOS Expeditions/Richard Sidey)

(Photograph: Others )

Massive arches and caves

The images also show deep surface cracks and hollowed-out caves as the world’s largest iceberg is slowly eroding due to the milder air and warmer ocean temperatures as it moves away from the White Continent. (Photo credit: Rob Suisted/naturespic.com)

(Photograph: Reuters )

About A23a’s drift

A23a is almost 4,000 sq km in area – more than twice the size of Greater London and over three times the size of Los Angeles – and 400 metres thick. When it split from Antarctica in 1986, it had a Soviet research base on it prompting them to send an expedition to the iceberg thinking they were about to lose the base and all the equipment. However, A23a, after detaching itself from Antarctica, got ‘grounded’ in the Weddell Sea and after four decades or so last year, it began moving again. (Photo credit: EYOS Expeditions/Richard Sidey)

(Photograph: Others )

Where will it stop?

The movement of A23a has quickened in recent months due to winds and currents. It is predicted that it’ll stop towards the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean near an island named South Georgia. The island is home to millions of seals, penguins and other birds. There is fear that if A23a moves near South Georgia Island, it may interfere with the habitat of wild animals and birds as well as their food source.



(Photo credit: Rob Suisted/naturespic.com)

(Photograph: Reuters )