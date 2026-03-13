/IN PICS | A timeline of how a vehicle rammed into a Detroit-area synagogue

Security officers stopped a vehicle attack at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield after a suspect crashed inside with a rifle and suspected explosives
A vehicle rammed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, breaching the front doors and driving deep inside the building. Authorities said the car continued down a hallway and into the facility, which includes an early childhood center and school. The sudden breach triggered an immediate emergency response as security personnel on site reacted to the unfolding threat.
Multiple security officers stationed at the synagogue saw the suspect after the vehicle crashed into the building and quickly engaged the individual. According to the sheriff, the suspect was armed with a rifle. Security personnel opened fire during the confrontation, attempting to stop the threat before it could escalate further inside the building, where families, children, and staff were present.
During the chaotic incident, one of the lead security officers was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and knocked unconscious. Fellow security team members quickly pulled him away from danger and called for medical assistance. Authorities said he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The sheriff later confirmed the officer was in stable condition after the frightening encounter.
Authorities said the suspect died during the incident, though the exact cause of death remains unclear. Officials noted that gunfire was exchanged and suggested the suspect may have died from injuries or possibly self-inflicted harm. The suspect’s body was badly burned after something inside the vehicle caught fire during or shortly after the confrontation inside the synagogue building.
Emergency responders searching the vehicle discovered what appeared to be a large quantity of explosives in the back. Law enforcement officials said the discovery prompted an even larger response from bomb squads and specialists. Bomb dogs and explosive technicians were deployed to carefully examine the vehicle and ensure no additional devices or threats remained inside or around the synagogue.
Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrived to assist local authorities with the investigation. Meanwhile, law enforcement worked to secure the area and confirm that everyone inside the synagogue had been accounted for. Families and children were reunited as officials also increased security around Jewish sites in West Bloomfield Township.