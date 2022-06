A lion in China's zoo has created quite a stir on the internet after it was seen with a fringe hairstyle. Flaunting choppy bangs over its forehead, the lion was spotted at the Guangzhou Zoo, leaving many wondering as to who dared to give a haircut to the lion.

A visitor to the zoo snapped the pictures on a visit on May 28, and originally posted them to her Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu) page. The photographs have since been re-shared widely online.