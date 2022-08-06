In pics: 7 Bollywood celebrities who give major friendship goals

Life has no meaning without friends. From giving us a shoulder to lean on during tough times to teaching us beautiful lessons, friends add more value to our life with their presence.

A person with friends knows how the journey of life becomes more beautiful when you have people in life who act nothing less than a pillar of strength.

Bollywood is no exception.There are several celebrities who have proved that friendship exists in the industry which is known for cut-throat competition! This Friendship Day let`s have a look at the `real` best friends of Bollywood whose bond has stood the test of time.

