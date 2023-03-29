IN PICS | 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton on display ahead of auction

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

T-Rex is one of the most fascinating reptiles of yore. Its huge size, scary teeth and sharp claws make it unique and a collector's favourite. Now, a T-Rex skeleton named 'Trinity' is going under the hammer. It was put on display ahead of the auction with prospective buyers having a good look at the magnificent creature that once roamed the face of the Earth.

Tyrannosaurus-Rex 'Trinity'

67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus-Rex skeleton named 'Trinity' stands tall at 3.9 metres and is currently valued between $6.5-$8.7 million (eight million Swiss francs).

(Photograph: AFP )

Giving the final touches

Project manager Nils Knoetschke gives final touches to Trinity ahead of the auction. This will be the first time that a T-Rex will go under the hammer in Europe and only the third time worldwide that an entire 'skeleton' of exceptional quality was on offer.

(Photograph: AFP )

Shipped from Arizona to Zurich

Yolanda Schicker-Siber (L), curator of the Aathal Dinosaur Museum takes part in the installation of 'Trinity'. The T-Rex skeleton was shipped from Arizona in the US to Zurich, Switzerland in nine large created.

(Photograph: AFP )

Trinity's structure

Trinity has been composed using the bone material of three T-Rex specimens, excavated between 2008-2013 in the US states of Montana and Wyoming. The sale becomes all the more important as only 32 skeletons of adult T-Rex's have been discovered worldwide.

(Photograph: AFP )

Trinity being sold by a private individual

The auctioneers stated that Trinity was provided by a private individual. "The Zurich auction is therefore an exceptional opportunity to acquire such a fossil of the highest quality," said the auction house.

(Photograph: AFP )

T-Rex bidding wars

Trinity is expected to shatter all previous bidding records. Notably, in 2020, a T-Rex skeleton nicknamed 'Stan' was sold for a whopping $31.8 million in New York. It then shredded the previous record set by a specimen called Sue that was sold for $8.4 million in October 1997 by Sotheby's to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

(Photograph: AFP )